Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Sunday
Hellebuyck will draw the start for Sunday's matchup against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hellebuyck doesn't quite have the same magic that he did last season. He owns a mediocre .908 save percentage and 2.89 GAA after finishing second in Vezina voting last season. He's also lost four of his last six outings, but he's received one or fewer goals of support in three of those games.
