Hellebuyck is going through his usual game-day routine and will get the home start versus Edmonton on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled, just like the Jets. He picked up his last win Dec. 13 versus Washington and is 0-5-4 with a 3.00 GAA and an .878 save percentage in nine starts since his last victory. Overall, the two-time reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 9-11-4 with a 2.63 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 24 starts. The Oilers are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.37 goals per contest.