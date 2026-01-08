Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck is going through his usual game-day routine and will get the home start versus Edmonton on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck has struggled, just like the Jets. He picked up his last win Dec. 13 versus Washington and is 0-5-4 with a 3.00 GAA and an .878 save percentage in nine starts since his last victory. Overall, the two-time reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 9-11-4 with a 2.63 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 24 starts. The Oilers are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.37 goals per contest.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Losing streak continues•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Beaten four times Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Struggles continue Wednesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Protecting net Wednesday•