Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Thursday
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod on the road against the Bruins on Thursday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck appears to be back on track with three victories in his previous four outings, although his offense bailed him out in his four-goal performance versus Nashville on Tuesday. The netminder's numbers are rather pedestrian on the road, as he has posted a 6-3-3 record and 2.92 GAA as the visitor.
