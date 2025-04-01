Hellebuyck is set to start in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has turned aside 95 of 101 shots on goal (.941 save percentage) during his four-game winning streak. While it's been a stellar campaign for the Vezina Trophy favorite, Hellebuyck has struggled throughout his career against Los Angeles, holding a 6-8-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .902 save percentage. The Kings are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and are coming off an 8-1 rout of the Sharks on Sunday.