Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Tuesday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 35-save victory over the Sabres on Sunday, in which he gave up just one goal. It was the first game in which the netminder allowed less than three goals since Jan. 17 against the Predators. While it's too early to say the Michigan native has shaken off his midseason slump, this could be the start of a solid run into the postseason.