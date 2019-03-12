Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Tuesday
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod at home versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will look to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with the Caps, in which he gave up two goals on just 17 shots (.882 save percentage). A clash with San Jose isn't exactly the ideal matchup to try to get back on track, considering the visitors are averaging 3.61 goals (second highest in the league).
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Drops decision in DC•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields four in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Comes up big against Jackets•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Officially in goal Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...