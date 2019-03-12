Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Tuesday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod at home versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will look to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with the Caps, in which he gave up two goals on just 17 shots (.882 save percentage). A clash with San Jose isn't exactly the ideal matchup to try to get back on track, considering the visitors are averaging 3.61 goals (second highest in the league).

