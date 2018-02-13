Play

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Tuesday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod against the Capitals on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will look to end a two-game skid in which he gave up a combined six goals on just 53 shots for an .887 save percentage. Considering Washington is averaging a league-low 28.6 shots, it could be a lighter workload for the netminder.

