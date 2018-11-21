Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal versus Flames
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Wednesday's road trip to Calgary, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck appears to have shaken off his inconsistent start to the 2018-19 campaign, as he is riding a four-game winning streak in which he posted a .933 save percentage. If the 25-year-old netminder can continue stringing together victories, he could challenge his career high from last season (44) and find himself in contention for the Vezina Trophy again.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Not much pressure from Canucks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Canucks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 27 shots in win over Caps•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease Wednesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Beats Devils•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...