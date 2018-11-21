Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal versus Flames

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Wednesday's road trip to Calgary, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck appears to have shaken off his inconsistent start to the 2018-19 campaign, as he is riding a four-game winning streak in which he posted a .933 save percentage. If the 25-year-old netminder can continue stringing together victories, he could challenge his career high from last season (44) and find himself in contention for the Vezina Trophy again.