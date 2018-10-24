Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Wednesday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod at home against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Despite walking away with a win versus the Blues on Monday, Hellebuyck continues to struggle with consistency, as he has followed up each of his three one-goal performances with a 3-plus goal outing. Things won't get any easier for the netminder considering he will be facing off with the league third best offense (3.78 goals per game) that features a star-studded forward complement.