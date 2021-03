Hellebuyck will get the starting nod versus Toronto on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck will be looking to extend his four-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.00 GAA, .966 save percentage and one shutout. In his limited action against the Leafs this year, the 27-year-old netminder is sporting a 1-1-1 record and 3.01 GAA in a trio of clashes.