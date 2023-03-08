Hellebuyck will get the starting nod at home versus the Wild on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has underwhelmed of late, having conceded four or more goals in four straight contests in which he posted a 1-2-1 record and .844 save percentage. While the netminder's struggles could see a few extra starts going to David Rittich, the 29-year-old Hellebuyck would have to really go off the rails to be in danger of losing the starting gig.