Per NHL.com's Kevin Woodley, Hellebuyck was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday night's road matchup with Vancouver.

Hellebuyck was stupendous in his last start Monday against the Canucks, turning aside all 22 shots he faced en route to his 14th win and first shutout of the year. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a rematch with the same Vancouver team Wednesday.