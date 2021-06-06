Hellebuyck will start Sunday's Game 3 in Montreal, J-F Chaumont of Journal de Montreal reports.
Hellebuyck has dropped the first two games of this series after sweeping the Oilers, but he still has a 1.87 GAA and .940 save percentage through six games this postseason. He'll need to stay sharp to give his team a chance, as the Jets have struggled to generate offense on the other end and remain without leading point producer Mark Scheifele (suspension). Montreal got four pucks by Hellebuyck in Game 1 and needed just one goal against him to take Game 2.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Unlucky loss in Game 2•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tough start in Round 2•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Game 1•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Fabulous again to sweep Oilers•