Hellebuyck will start Sunday's Game 3 in Montreal, J-F Chaumont of Journal de Montreal reports.

Hellebuyck has dropped the first two games of this series after sweeping the Oilers, but he still has a 1.87 GAA and .940 save percentage through six games this postseason. He'll need to stay sharp to give his team a chance, as the Jets have struggled to generate offense on the other end and remain without leading point producer Mark Scheifele (suspension). Montreal got four pucks by Hellebuyck in Game 1 and needed just one goal against him to take Game 2.