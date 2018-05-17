Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In net for Game 3
Hellebuyck will defend the net during Wednesday's Game 3 against the Golden Knights, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has been a steady presence between the pipes this postseason, owning a 2.47 GAA and a .931 save percentage on the road. He surrendered three goals to Vegas in a Game 2 loss, but he will attempt to uneven the series with another strong performance Wednesday.
