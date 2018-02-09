Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In net Friday

Hellebuyck will guard the home goal Friday against the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck owns a nearly immaculate record at home this season, sporting a 19-1-2 mark entering Friday's matchup. With St. Louis tied for 22nd in the league in scoring (2.65 goals per game) on the road this season, he should have a good opportunity at adding another tally to the win column.