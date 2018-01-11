Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In net Friday

Hellebuyck will patrol the visiting crease Friday against the Blackhawks, Brian Munz of TSN reports.

Fresh off his first All-Star Game selection, Hellebuyck will look to keep the good times rolling on the heels of nine straight starts without a regulation loss. He's posted a 7-0-2 record over that span and will attempt to fend off a Blackhawks club Friday that will be sporting a new toy after trading for Anthony Duclair on Wednesday.