Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In net Sunday
Hellebuyck will rough up the home crease Sunday against the Panthers, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck's February showings have been good overall, with him posting a 2.28 GAA and a .916 save percentage that has only resulted in a 4-2-1 record. The emerging netminder has taken home a victory in his last two outings, however. He will attempt to make that three in a row Sunday when the Jets welcome a Panthers offense scorching to the tune of 3.67 goals per game this month.
