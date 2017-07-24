Hellebuyck agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Winnipeg on Monday -- avoiding arbitration.

Hellebuyck's new deal is a clear sign that the organization is still unsure if he can take the next step forward in his development. The netminder will likely be on a short leash this season as Winnipeg brought in Steve Mason to serve as the veteran backup. Heading into the 2017-18 campaign, Hellebuyck is the presumptive No. 1, but with a talented group of skaters around him, coach Paul Maurice likely won't hesitate to switch goalies in order to get the Jets into the playoffs.