Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Inks six-year deal

Hellebuyck agreed to terms on a six-year, $37 million contract with Winnipeg on Thursday.

It was only a question of when Hellebuyck's new deal would get done, as the netminder had previously filed for salary arbitration. The Michigan native finally had his breakout performance last year, as he went 44-11-9 with six shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and a .924 save percentage -- all of which saw him finish second in the Vezina Trophy voting behind Pekka Rinne. At $6.167 million AAV, Hellebuyck's deal puts him in line with Braden Holtby, Corey Crawford and Cory Schneider.