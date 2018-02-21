Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Just 3-3-0 in last six at home

Hellebuyck made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Hellebuyck had looked impenetrable at home with a 19-1-2 start to the season, but he's a pedestrian 3-3-0 in his last six appearances inside Bell MTS Place. This was the final leg of a 10-game home stand for his club, and Hellebuyck's 9-5-6 road record suggests more rocky times could be ahead.