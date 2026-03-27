Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hellebuyck put in a good performance against the league's top team, but it wasn't quite enough. The American netminder is now 5-4-3 in March, adding a 2.72 GAA and an .898 save percentage behind a depleted defense for much of the month. He's at 18-20-11 with a 2.81 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 49 outings this season. The Jets are still lingering in the playoff race, so expect Hellebuyck to continue to see a heavy workload until they're mathematically eliminated.