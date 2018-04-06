Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Keeps win streak alive

Hellebucyk made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 win over the Flames on Thursday.

That makes eight wins in a row for Hellebuyck, and 43 in total this season. While that may not seem like a significant number, the 24-year-old is now tied with Tom Barrasso for most wins in a season for an American goalie. The Jets have nothing left to play for and desperately need Hellebuyck healthy for the playoffs, so don't be surprised if he gets a well-earned night off in the regular season finale.