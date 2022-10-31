Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 48 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

For the third time in seven starts, Hellebuyck faced more than 40 shots. He did an excellent job in this one, keeping the Golden Knights off the board until Mark Stone tallied 7:13 into the third period. Jack Eichel would add the game-winner for Vegas with seven seconds left in overtime. The setback put Hellebuyck at 4-2-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .931 save percentage through seven starts. He's looked great so far, and he'll have some time to rest after this barrage of shots, as the Jets don't play again until Thursday at home versus the Canadiens.