Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The Jets managed just one goal on 18 shots against Flames goalie Cam Talbot. They also went 0-for-7 on the power play, giving Hellebuyck a thin margin for error that he couldn't cover. During the regular season, Hellebuyck had a 2.57 GAA and a .922 save percentage -- he's capable of putting the team on his back, and he might have to with Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (wrist) picking up injuries Saturday. Expect the 27-year-old Hellebuyck in goal for Game 2 on Monday.