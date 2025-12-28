Hellebuyck stopped 15 of 19 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Despite tending a strong game through 59 minutes of Saturday's contest, Hellebuyck faltered down the stretch as he allowed two goals nearly 60 seconds apart between the end of regulation and overtime. With the loss, the 32-year-old netminder now has a 9-9-2 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 20 games this season. After Saturday's defeat, Hellebuyck dropped his fourth consecutive game, which marked his longest losing streak since the 2023-24 season. Regardless of his recent struggles, the reigning winner of the Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy still holds elite value across all fantasy formats with strong bounce-back appeal after posting 30-plus wins in each of the last three seasons. His next chance to find the win column is Monday against the Oilers.