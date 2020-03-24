Play

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Leading league in shutouts

Hellebuyck currently leads the NHL with six shutouts in 58 appearances.

Hellebuyck has enjoyed another strong season as the Jets' unquestioned workhorse in goal, posting a 31-21-5 record while maintaining a 2.57 GAA and .922 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will continue to be a top fantasy option at his position for years to come.

More News
Our Latest Stories