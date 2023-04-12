Hellebuyck saved 33 of 34 shots in a 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck started for the second straight night and the third time in four days. The result was his third consecutive victory to secure the Jets' playoff berth. He has a 37-25-2 record, 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage in 64 games this season. Now that Winnipeg knows it will occupy the second wild-card seed in the postseason, David Rittich might start Thursday versus Colorado to give Hellebuyck a well-deserved breather.