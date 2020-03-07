Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Leads league in shutouts

Hellebuyck posted a 29-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck served up his league-leading sixth donut of the year, and his second in his last four starts. The 26-year-old goalie has a 29-21-5 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He's been one of the most reliable goalies in the league this season -- look for Hellebuyck to keep things rolling Monday against the Coyotes.