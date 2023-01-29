Hellebuyck made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-0 loss to the Flyers. He was pulled after the fourth goal.

Hellebuyck was relieved by David Rittich at 6:48 of the third after Tony DeAngelo went roof for a 4-0 lead. He was an island on his own in this game -- his teammates seemed disengaged and pretty much gave the Flyers a gift. It's Hellebuyck's third straight loss and fifth in his last six starts. He's allowed 16 goals in those five losses, but to be fair, the Jets have only scored five goals to support him across that span. Hellebuyck will be fine, but only if his teammates start showing up. They play again Monday against the Blues.