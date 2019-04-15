Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Lets in three goals in road win
Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots, but it was enough to win Sunday's Game 3 by a 6-3 score over the Blues.
Hellebuyck has allowed nine goals on 87 shots over three games in the series, but he finally got enough help from his offense to earn a win. The Jets still have work to do, down 2-1 in the series, but Hellebuyck may now have a bit more confidence to lean on.
