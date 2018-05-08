Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Lets in three in loss
Hellebuyck made 25 saves on 28 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Predators in Monday's Game 6.
Hellebuyck was great against the Wild in the first round, but he's found the second round a little tougher. This is the 24-year-old's third game in this series with a save percentage below .900. Hellebuyck is now facing a Game 7 on the road against a Nashville team that scored 3.37 goals per game at home.
