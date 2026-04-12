Hellebuyck was pulled from Saturday's loss to the Flyers after allowing five goals on 20 shots faced.

Hellebuyck was removed from the game after the end of the second period, although that could've been due to the fact that the Jets need him rested and focused for the final three games of the regular season. Despite the woeful showing Saturday, Hellebuyck has still posted a 2.55 GAA and .895 save percentage over his last nine starts, so he's the best option the Jets have between the pipes for the final three games of the regular season.