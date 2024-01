Hellebuyck stopped 15 of 17 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hellebuyck didn't face much traffic, and the Jets' offense gave him plenty of support to earn a fourth straight win. He has not allowed more than two goals in any of his last six outings. The 30-year-old is up to 20-6-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 29 starts this season. With both a lofty win total and great ratios, he's firmly in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy this season.