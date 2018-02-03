Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looking for revenge against Avs

Hellebuyck will command the crease at home against the Avalanche on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The first-time NHL All-Star should be anxious to get another crack at the Avalanche after they got the best of him in overtime during Hellebuyck's first start of 2018. One more victory and the Michigan native will establish a new career high (27), though it's worth noting that this tender is only in his third year.