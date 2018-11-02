Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looking for sweep in Finland

Hellebuyck will start against the Panthers on Friday for Game 2 of the NHL Global Series in Finland, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg

Hellebuyck will have started back-to-back games, as 36 saves from Winnipeg's top netminder was enough for the victory Thursday. Most single-game contests in DFS don't use goaltenders, but Hellebuyck is a set-and-forget option in all season-long setups despite a relatively slow start consisting of a 5-4-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage through 10 games.