Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looking for sweep in Finland
Hellebuyck will start against the Panthers on Friday for Game 2 of the NHL Global Series in Finland, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg
Hellebuyck will have started back-to-back games, as 36 saves from Winnipeg's top netminder was enough for the victory Thursday. Most single-game contests in DFS don't use goaltenders, but Hellebuyck is a set-and-forget option in all season-long setups despite a relatively slow start consisting of a 5-4-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage through 10 games.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sharp in win in Finland•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Finland•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows two late in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Assigned to road net Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four in home loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.