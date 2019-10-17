Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looking to bounce back

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game against the Islanders, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Arizona, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. The 26-year-old American will look to bounce back in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game this campaign, 26th in the NHL.