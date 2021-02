Hellebuyck will be between the pipes at home versus Calgary on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck hasn't been in peak form of late, as he is sporting a 3.20 GAA and .885 save percentage in his last four appearances, though he has still managed a 2-1-1 record. If Winnipeg is going to secure one of the four playoff spots in the North Division, it is going to need the 27-year-old netminder to regain his Vezina Trophy-winning form from last year.