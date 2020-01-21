Play

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looking to get back on track

Hellebuyck will guard the cage during Tuesday's clash with Carolina, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has been shaky of late, suffering back-to-back losses to the Lightning and Blackhawks while posting a disastrous 5.97 GAA and .795 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will look to start righting the ship in a tough road clash with a Hurricanes team that's 16-8-1 at home this year.

