Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looks to stay sizzling Monday
Hellebuyck will start Monday's matchup with the Stars, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck is playing his best hockey of the season, having won each of his past four starts, including a pair of victories via shutout. He gets a great opportunity to keep rolling against a Stars team that musters just 2.22 goals per game on the road -- third-fewest in the league.
