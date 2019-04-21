Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Loses again, ending Jets' season

Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 36 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to St.Louis. With the win, the Blues advance to the second round of the 2018-19 playoffs.

Hellebuyck put his team behind the eight-ball early Saturday, allowing a weak goal to beat him just 23 seconds into the game. However, from there, Winnipeg's goaltender played well and stood little chance on the other two goals that beat him, but ultimately, Hellebuyck's effort wasn't good enough to keep his team's season alive. As a result, Winnipeg's offseason will kick off far earlier than anticipated, and big changes could be forthcoming following this disappointing crash landing out of the postseason.