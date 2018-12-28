Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Loses at home to Calgary
Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Calgary.
Johnny Gaudreau had Hellebuyck's number Thursday night, scoring three goals on the Jets' netminder in what was only his third loss of December. Following the defeat, Hellebuyck's record moves to 16-10-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .909 save percentage, and the 25-year-old will hope to get the starting nod Saturday against Minnesota as he looks to break out of his recent struggles.
