Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

It was not a typical night for the former Vezina Trophy winner. Hellebuyck was the less busy of the two netminders but still allowed two even-strength goals, a shorthanded marker and a power-play tally late in the third that ended up being the game-winner. Prior to this contest, Hellebuyck did not allow more than three goals in his last four starts. He is still a proven top-tier goalie in fantasy as he still leads the NHL in save percentage and GAA.