Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Hellebuyck's six-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday, resulting in the first-round playoff series being tied at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 ahead in Denver. The 30-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 77 shots so far against the Avalanche, so he'll need to tighten things up on the road to keep the Jets competitive. The two teams meet again Friday.