Hellebuyck made 29 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

He allowed two goals. It was a goalie's duel throughout.The first goal didn't come until early in the third when Jason Zucker one-timed a shot from the right face-off dot on a give-and-go play with Evgeni Malkin. And the second came at 18:26 when Bryan Rust wired a one-timer from the left circle. Hellebuyck has been really dialled in over his last seven games -- he's allowed two or fewer goals in six of those games. He's doing all he can to keep the Jets in the top-three in the Central division.