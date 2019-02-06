Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Loses in overtime
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
This was the fifth straight game where Hellebuyck allowed at least three goals. One of those games came before the All-Star break, but since returning from the time off, he has a .909 save percentage. That's right about where he's been all season, as he owns a .910 save percentage through 41 games, which is quite a drop off from the .924 save percentage he posted last season. Hellebuyck also possesses a 24-15-1 record and a 2.86 GAA, making him a rather disappointing in 2018-19.
