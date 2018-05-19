Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Loses third straight contest

Hellebuyck yielded three goals on 29 shots during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck, who will be 25 years old Saturday, allowed a go-ahead goal by Reilly Smith with 6:58 left in the third period, and Winnipeg was unable to recover. This was the third straight game Hellebuyck allowed three goals on less than 30 shots, and now he'll be facing elimination at home Sunday. The Michigan native marked a .927 save percentage and two shutouts through the first two series, but he sports an .897 save percentage in the conference finals.