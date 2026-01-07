Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime defeat against the Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck is riding a nine-game losing streak, going 0-5-4 with a 3.0 GAA and a subpar .878 save percentage over that stretch. The 32-year-old is a shell of the dominant netminder he was in the 2024-25 season, and given the Jets' recent struggles, it wouldn't be odd if fantasy managers start looking at alternatives to replace Hellebuyck, even if it's on a matchup-based perspective for now.