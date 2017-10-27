Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Losses to Pens in overtime
Hellebuyck saved 34 of 36 shots during Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
This was another strong showing from Hellebuyck, who has yet to lose in regulation this season. He's now sporting a rock-solid .931 save percentage and has outplayed Steve Mason by a considerable margin. With Mason sporting an .846 save percentage and 5.96 GAA, look for Hellebuyck to see the lion's share of starts moving forward. At this point, the 24-year-old netminder should be owned in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
