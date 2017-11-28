Hellebuyck saved 17 of 19 shots during Monday's 7-2 win over Minnesota.

While Hellebuyck's save percentage dipped following this win, it's always nice when a netminder can cruise to an easy victory. Hellebuyck is up to an impressive 13-2-2 record with a rock-solid .927 save percentage and 2.31 GAA, and with Steve Mason (upper body) on injured reserve, there is little threat to the 24-year-old goalie's workload. Continue to start Hellebuyck confidently in all settings.