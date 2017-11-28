Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Make 17 saves in win over Wild
Hellebuyck saved 17 of 19 shots during Monday's 7-2 win over Minnesota.
While Hellebuyck's save percentage dipped following this win, it's always nice when a netminder can cruise to an easy victory. Hellebuyck is up to an impressive 13-2-2 record with a rock-solid .927 save percentage and 2.31 GAA, and with Steve Mason (upper body) on injured reserve, there is little threat to the 24-year-old goalie's workload. Continue to start Hellebuyck confidently in all settings.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod against Wild•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows one goal in relief appearance•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Improves to 12-2-2•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows five in loss to Preds•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...