Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

It was a solid performance from Hellebuyck after he allowed three or more goals in each of his prior three outings. Despite a 6-3-1 record, the 30-year-old Hellebuyck has gotten off to a somewhat sluggish start this year, posting an .892 save percentage with a 3.08 GAA through his first 10 starts. He'll likely be back in net Thursday when the Jets host the Predators.